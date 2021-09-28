Two shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified gunmen shot two persons dead in Sector G-12 in the limits of Ramna police station on Monday evening.

Police said that two persons, Ijaz and Siddiqu, residents of Ittifaq Town, Sector G-12, were walking when unidentified armed men sprayed them with bullets.

As a result, both died on the spot. The police said that the attackers fled the scene, after committing the crime.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the area and shifted the bodies to a hospital for completion of legal formalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021