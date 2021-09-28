No manufacturer responds to fresh Lesco tender?

LAHORE: Not a single manufacturer of the electricity transformers have responded to the fresh tender from Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), said sources. It may be noted that Lesco had cancelled tender for procurement of transformers after an increase in prices by the manufacturers. Lesco had issued tender for procurement of 1450 transformers to meet electricity demand of consumers.

However, the intended parties have reported Lesco about an increase in the prices of transformers in the market, followed by a cancellation of the tender. Lesco had issued a fresh tender had been issued after having information that the interested parties had jointly decided to increase the price quoted to Lesco for supply of transformers.

