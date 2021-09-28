Punjab Assembly passes various bills

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed The Stamp (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Punjab Privatization Board (Repeal) Bill 2020 with majority.

Law Minister Raja Basharat laid The Punjab Commission for Regulation of Irregular Housing Schemes (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The minister also introduced The Punjab Board of Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2021; The Punjab Wild Life (Protection; Preservation, Conservation and Management (Amendment) Bill 2021; The Punjab Medical and Health Institution (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Lahore Institute of Science and Technology Lahore Bill 2021.

Earlier, the session started 1 hour 39 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. PML-N MPA Tariq Gill pointed out the quorum upon which Pervez Elahi asked to ring the bells for five minutes. After that treasury benches successfully completed the quorum.

