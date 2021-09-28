ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Increased gas import to help govt save up to $700m in two years: APCNGA

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Group leader of the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Paracha, on Monday, said increased import of gas will help the government save $350 to $700 million in two years.

He said this, while leading a delegation that met with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in a bid to get their outstanding issues resolved.

Paracha briefed the finance minister about the problems and suggested long-and short-term solutions that include freezing prices of RLNG for the CNG stations on the level of August-March and a 12 percent increase in sales tax should be reversed.

He also demanded abolishing customs duty on gas imports, and informed that gas consumption shows that imports will have to be doubled from 100mmcfd to 200mmcfd.

India and European countries are increasing utilisation of gas in the transport sector due to increasing prices of petroleum products in the international market, while we already have the best system available which should be utilised, he demanded.

Paracha said that the private sector should be allowed to import gas, which will reduce the risk of the government, the circular debt will be reduced, and the urban pollution will be reduced as 1.8 million trees have been planted in cities.

He said that gas sector liberalisation will end load shedding, which will create half a million jobs in the transport and industrial sector, production costs will go down, fares will be reduced, and cheap fuel will boost the energy sector, while providing relief to the masses.

On the occasion, the finance minister said that the government is trying to reform and liberalise the gas sector, so that it can develop rapidly.

He directed the secretary finance, secretary petroleum, the chairman FBR, the chairman Ogra, and other officials to hold meetings with the APCNGA officials, look deeply into their demands, and furnish recommendations to reduce taxes and improve supply.

The APCNGA delegation comprised of its Central Chairman Khalid Latif, Fali-e-Muqeem Khan, Pervaiz Khattak, Syed Sajjad Haider, Irfan Ghouri, Babar Aftab Qazi, and Chaudhry Salahuddin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

