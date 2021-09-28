ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Energy stocks, banks lift FTSE 100

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

LONDON: London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while Rolls-Royce topped the blue-chip index after it agreed to sell its Spanish unit ITP Aero for 1.7 billion euros. The FTSE 100 advanced 0.2% with the energy and banking sectors leading the gains.

BP rose 3.1% after saying that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages.

Banks HSBC Holdings, Barclays, Virgin Money UK and Standard Chartered gained between 1.5% and 4%, tracking higher benchmark bond yields. Yields are trading at their highest level since May 2019, suggesting rising inflation pressures.

"The fact that the economic picture is becoming an awful lot more difficult doesn't really bear any relation to what stock markets are doing," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"The stock market works on the basis of liquidity and at the moment (there is) plenty of it."

The FTSE 100 has risen about 9.4% so far this year on support from easy central bank policies and re-opening optimism. But the pace of the rise has been slowed recently by inflation risks sparked by higher energy costs and supply chain disruptions.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.1%, with travel and leisure stocks among top gainers.

Rolls-Royce gained 10.3% after it said it had agreed to sell its Spanish unit ITP Aero to a consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity for 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion). The company also won a contest to provide engines for the US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals added 1.3% after saying it would buy US-based sterile injectables company Custopharm in a $375 million deal. Britain's United Utilities slipped 1.4% despite forecasting higher revenue and profit for the first half.

