LIBOR interbank offered rates
28 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (September 27, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07250 0.07075 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07138 0.07338 0.10838 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08513 0.08350 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10650 0.10188 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.13225 0.12388 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.15538 0.15225 0.27125 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.22963 0.22438 0.36925 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
