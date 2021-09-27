ANL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.35%)
ASC 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.16%)
ASL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.48%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.55%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.15%)
FFBL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.53%)
GGL 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.96%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
NETSOL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-5.63%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.24%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 155.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.35%)
UNITY 29.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.79%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By ▼ -81.64 (-1.73%)
BR30 21,717 Decreased By ▼ -602.79 (-2.7%)
KSE100 44,684 Decreased By ▼ -389.05 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,600 Decreased By ▼ -142.16 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Many Apple, Tesla suppliers halt production in China amid power pinch

Reuters Updated 27 Sep 2021

Several key Apple and Tesla suppliers said they had halted production on Sunday at some of their Chinese facilities to comply with the country's tighter energy consumption policy.

Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp said that three of its subsidiaries in China had to stop production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

It did not expect a major impact, adding that other factories would make up production, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

The temporary stop to production by the companies puts supply-chain continuity at risk during a peak season for electronics goods including the latest iPhones.

Eson Precision Engineering, an affiliate of Foxconn, said it suspended its production from Sunday until Friday at its facilities in the Chinese city of Kunshan, Nikkei reported earlier.

IPhone speaker component supplier Concraft Holding , which owns manufacturing facilities in the Chinese city of Suzhou, said it would suspend production for five days until noon Thursday and utilize its inventory to support the demand.

China's power crunch, caused by tight coal supplies and toughening emissions standards, has triggered a contraction in heavy industry across several regions and is dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts said.

Apple Tesla Unimicron Technology Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Many Apple, Tesla suppliers halt production in China amid power pinch

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

Indian farmers aim for nationwide protests against reforms on Monday

Read more stories