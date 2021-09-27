ANL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.02%)
ASC 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.37%)
FCCL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
GGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.3%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-9.2%)
MLCF 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
NETSOL 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.09%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.63%)
PAEL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.54%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 158.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.31%)
UNITY 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.38%)
WTL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,702 Decreased By ▼ -15.97 (-0.34%)
BR30 22,093 Decreased By ▼ -227.2 (-1.02%)
KSE100 45,089 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Tokyo shares open higher

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 percent, or 148.38 points, to 30,397.19 while the broader Topix index advanced 0.67 percent, or 14.04 points, to 2,104.79
AFP 27 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher Monday with Japan expected to lift a coronavirus state of emergency in many areas and the ruling party preparing to choose a new leader.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 percent, or 148.38 points, to 30,397.19 while the broader Topix index advanced 0.67 percent, or 14.04 points, to 2,104.79.

The dollar stood at 110.73 yen, flat from Friday in New York.

The gains came ahead of outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's expected announcement later Monday that a pandemic state of emergency will end later this week. The restrictions currently cover Tokyo, Osaka and other economically key regions.

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rally

"Concerns remain for future waves of infections, but the reopening of the economy is a... (welcome) move for the Japanese economy and markets," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Investors are also hopeful that the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, who will replace Suga after a Wednesday vote, will offer fresh stimulus to kickstart the economy, analysts said.

Exactly who will win the LDP leadership race remains uncertain, "but whoever wins, there are high hopes for fiscal spending, which should be positive for Japanese shares," Okasan said.

Dip-buying also lifted the overall market, it added.

Global investors are shifting their focus to political battles in Washington, with the financial crisis at Chinese property giant Evergrande contained for now.

"We suspect US fiscal policy matters -- including the need for Congress to pass a stop-gap funding measure no later than Thursday to prevent a government shutdown -- will be stealing the limelight from the Evergrande saga this week," Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.97 percent to 674.8 yen.

Toyota surged 2.08 percent to 10,310 yen. SoftBank Group rose 1.42 percent to 6,721 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 1.13 percent to 77,970 yen.

Yen Nikkei Tokyo shares

