ANL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
ASC 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.37%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
FFBL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FNEL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.3%)
GGGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.71%)
GGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.3%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
NETSOL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.38%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.63%)
PAEL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
POWER 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.48%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 158.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.3%)
UNITY 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.38%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.81%)
BR100 4,702 Decreased By ▼ -15.99 (-0.34%)
BR30 22,092 Decreased By ▼ -228.64 (-1.02%)
KSE100 45,085 Increased By ▲ 11.64 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian PM says may not join global climate summit

  • The world's biggest coal exporter by value, and still reliant on fossil fuels for most of its electricity, Australia has not made a firm commitment on its own greenhouse gas reductions
AFP 27 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure to adopt a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target, said in an interview published Monday that he may not join this year's landmark UN climate summit in Glasgow.

The world's biggest coal exporter by value, and still reliant on fossil fuels for most of its electricity, Australia has not made a firm commitment on its own greenhouse gas reductions.

Morrison has vowed to mine and export fossil fuels as long as there are buyers.

Asked about attending the global climate crisis conference in November, Morrison told the West Australian newspaper: "We have not made any final decisions".

"I mean it is another trip overseas and I have been on several this year and spent a lot of time in quarantine," he was quoted as saying.

'No special deals' for England cricketers heading to Australia: PM

"I have to focus on things here and with Covid. Australia will be opening up around that time. There will be a lot of issues to manage and I have to manage those competing demands."

The 12-day meeting in Scotland, the biggest climate conference since landmark talks in Paris in 2015, is seen as a crucial step in setting worldwide emissions targets to slow global warming.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia would be "strongly represented" at a senior level, even if Morrison did not attend the summit.

Morrison's government has suggested it will achieve net-zero carbon emissions "as soon as possible", and preferably by 2050, but has not made any commitments to do so.

The Australian prime minister told the newspaper he was trying to bring the government and the country together on commitments, to provide certainty for the next 20-30 years.

He has been in tough negotiations over setting a net-zero target within the conservative coalition government, an alliance of his own Liberal Party and the Nationals, who have much of their support base in rural and mining communities.

Climate scientists warn extreme weather and fierce fires will become increasingly common due to manmade global warming.

Environmentalists argue inaction on climate change could cost Australia's economy billions of dollars as the country suffers more intense bushfires, storms and floods.

Asked if he would commit to a specific climate target, in a separate interview with The Australian newspaper, the prime minister replied: "I can assure you we will have a plan".

Morrison told the newspaper that Australia's position as the primary energy exporter in the Asia-Pacific region would change and it was important to make a transition towards a low-emission economy.

But the prime minister added that the change had to be managed so "things keep running, things stay open, things keep getting dug out of the ground for some considerable time, you have to keep making stuff, you have to keep eating things and the world needs food".

Scott Morrison UN climate summit Australian Prime Minister Glasgow

Comments

1000 characters

Australian PM says may not join global climate summit

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories