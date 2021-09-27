ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Minerals Data Centre being established for investors' facilitation

APP 27 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division, during the current fiscal year, would initiate a new project to compile the data of available minerals for facilitation of investors and future projects' planning in the country.

The two-year project, titled National Minerals Data Centre (NMDC), is a joint venture of Petroleum and Planning Divisions that would be carried out at a total cost of Rs 295 million in consultation with all Provincial Mines & Minerals Departments including of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Geological Survey of Pakistan.

"Pakistan has world-class minerals' resource potential but contribution in the national GDP is <1% which is considerably below the global average of 2-8% of GDP primarily due to non-availability of integrated geological, regulatory and other relevant data that is the basic requirement for investment facilitation and projects' planning," according to an official document available with APP.

The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs 263 million under the Public Sector Development Programme 2021-22 to start the NMDC project.

Under the project, Geographic Information System (GIS)-based integrated solutions and application development would be developed to ensure availability of online geo-spatial data and maps for investment facilitation and benefit of the stakeholders in the minerals sector.

The NMDC would contain information such as geological and geochemical maps, minerals sample analysis reports, airborne geophysical maps, areas granted and applied for mineral titles, roads and rails layers, geographical borderlines (province, district and town), reserves areas like 'strategic, forest and religious places.'

The compiled data would be categorized for publication through web-portal as per guidelines issued by the government. "The exercise will be a regular activity and information will be updated accordingly."

gdp Gilgit Baltistan PETROLEUM DIVISION Azad Jammu and Kashmir NMDC Geological Survey of Pakistan Minerals Data Centre

Comments

Comments are closed.

Minerals Data Centre being established for investors' facilitation

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories