Pakistan offers 100 scholarships to Afghan students: Saarc chief

APP 27 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday disclosed that Pakistan has offered 100 scholarships to Afghan students besides despatching Rs 100 million relief goods to Afghanistan.

Talking to a delegation of donors and philanthropists led by Mian Muhammad Saeed Deraywalay, President Anjuman-I-Arain Pakistan, he said valiant people of Afghanistan were currently confronting great ordeals in terms of absence of health cover and non-availability of food.

He said it's moral obligations of the entire world especially West and United States to play their key role on war footing in rebuilding of Afghanistan, the poorest state of the world including rehabilitation of its people. He said durable peace in Afghanistan would benefit not only Pakistan and region but also whole of world.

He said strengthening the economy and providing basic amenities to the people of Afghanistan will serve the purpose of restoration of tranquility. Iftikhar Ali Malik said " we are proud that Pakistan ranked in top of list of major donors worldwide".

He said that Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is also taking personal keen interest for collection of donations for Afghanistan. He said Afghan people are being helped by Pak Afghan Brotherhood, Sarwar Foundation, University of Lahore, Qarshi Foundation, Ghani Group, Vital Group Guard Group of Industries and Anjuman-I-Arain.

A high-level team of Saarc Chamber will also visit Afghanistan chapter of SAARC Chamber and Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to express solidarity with them and extend wholehearted cooperation to increase volume of bilateral trade between two neighbouring Muslim states.

