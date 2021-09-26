ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan, China agree to include KCCDZ in CPEC

NNI 26 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday said Pakistan and China have agreed to include Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) hoping that it would prove to be a game changer for Pakistan.

He said KCCDZ was an initiative of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs focused on providing Karachi with an ultra-modern urban infrastructure zone, which would place the city among top port cities of the world, said a press release here.

Ali Zaidi said the historic decision had been made during the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC held at Islamabad and Beijing.

He said the two countries agreed to include Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) under the CPEC framework. He said the planned multi-billion dollars mega KCCDZ project would be built with direct Chinese investment in partnership with Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Despite challenges, CPEC projects meeting deadlines: Asad Umar

The quantum of expected investment was approximately US $ 3.5 billion. KCCDZ would be a flagship project for not only Pakistan but also the entire region. He said KCCDZ would also provide residential resettlement to more than 20,000 families living in the surrounding slums.

The environment friendly mega KCCDZ envisaged four new berths for KPT. It would also house a state-of-the-art fishing port with a world class fisheries export processing zone to boost Pakistan’s trade potential.

It would also improve marine ecosystem and reduce pollution. KCCDZ would connect rest of Karachi through a majestic harbour bridge rising from behind Pakistan’s Deepwater Port with exit ramps for Manora Island and Sandspit Beach.

The KCCDZ had also enormous potential for global investors. It would unlock Pakistan’s unexplored Blue Economy and significantly enhance development and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Ali Haider Zaidi KPT CPEC project KCCDZ

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, China agree to include KCCDZ in CPEC

644 amendments in laws, procedures, rules in the offing

Kids’ immunization: ECC approves Rs2.376bn TSG for vaccines

FBR lifts GST on import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan

IMF chief says she ‘did not pressurise anyone’ while at WB

HR violations in IIOJ&K: Qureshi presents dossier to UNSG

Biden seeks ‘free and open’ Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

PM to perform groundbreaking of KCR project tomorrow

Rules notified: Only 5 mobile devices can be imported for personal use in a year

5G technology: Strategic plan, roadmap being readied: Amin

Read more stories