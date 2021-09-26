PM to perform groundbreaking of KCR project tomorrow

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on Monday (Sept 27) on a day-long visit where he will perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

All arrangements related to the groundbreaking of the modern Karachi Circular Railway have been finalized at the Karachi Cantonment railway station.

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

The prime minister will be accompanied by Railways Minister Azam Swati and other federal ministers. During his day-long stay in the metropolis, the prime minister will chair several meetings at Governor House, Karachi to get a briefing on ongoing development projects in the port city, party matters, and overall political situation of the province.