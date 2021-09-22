ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

Naveed Butt 22 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) recommended “Karachi Circular Railways” at cost of Rs 20.715 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The CDWP has given go-ahead to construction of infrastructure (flyover/ underpass structure) for elimination of level crossing from the loop section of Karachi Circular Railways at cost of Rs20.715 billion.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Tuesday to discuss and approval of Karachi Circular Railways project.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conferences.

Supreme Court orders completion of KCR project in nine months

A project related to transport and communications presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of Infrastructure (flyover/underpass structure) for elimination of level crossing from the loop section of Karachi Circular Railways worth Rs20.715 billion was recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The proposed structures will help in eliminating 22 level crossings located from KCR loop from Drigh Road to Karachi City Station and shall also make it a reliable mode of public transport.

The deputy chairman Planning Commission directed all concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as the project is crucial for the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Karachi.

