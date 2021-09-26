Smooth, easy flow of bilateral trade: FBR Chairman, Customs officials visit Torkham Border

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad accompanied by Member (Customs Operations) and Member (Customs Policy) visited Torkham Border and reviewed the pace and quality of services being provided by Pakistan Customs to facilitate trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Immediately after his arrival, he ensured the clearance of about 1,400 trucks loaded with fruit from Afghanistan, which had got stuck at the border.

The Customs staff assured him to accelerate the process of 100 more trucks awaiting clearance.

Earlier, he held an important meeting with traders from both sides of the border and assured them of every possible assistance by the FBR in ensuring smooth and easy flow of bilateral trade.

He positively hoped that the Customs staff posted there will maintain the highest standards of professional conduct in discharge of their official duty.

On Friday, the FBR had issued an important circular granting special exemption from sales tax to the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan.

This rare concession by the FBR is being appreciated by traders from both sides as a landmark decision, which will certainly promote trade between the two neighbouring countries.-PR

