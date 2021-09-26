Drug recovery case against Sanaullah adjourned to Oct 2

LAHORE: A special court for control of narcotics substance on Saturday adjourned to October 02, the hearing in the drug recovery case against former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for arguments on acquittal applications by the co-suspects in the case.

Earlier the prosecutor sought time for the arguments on the acquittal applications and court warned the suspects against skipping the hearings in future.

The co-suspects include Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam. They are drivers and private security guards of Rana Sana.

The prosecutor contended before the court that the acquittal applications by the co-suspects at this stage were a tactic to delay the indictment.

The counsel for the co-suspects argued that the court was supposed to decide the acquittal applications before moving forward in the trial.

The Anti-Narcotics Force had arrested Rana Sana on July 01, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15-kg heroin from his vehicle.

