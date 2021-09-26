Sindh reports 11 more Covid-19 deaths, 642 fresh cases

KARACHI: As many as 11 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight, lifting the death toll to 7,327, and 642 new cases emerged when 12,954 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued here on Friday, said that 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,327 that makes 1.6 percent death rate. He said that 12,954 samples were tested which detected 642 cases that constitutes 5 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 5,939,408 tests have been conducted against which 453,752 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 424,811 patients have recovered.

The CM said that currently 21,614 patients were under treatment; of them 21,043 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres and 541 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 489 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 642 new cases, 229 were detected from Karachi, including 96 from South, 57 East, 34 Korangi, 19 Central, 16 West and 7 from Malir. Hyderabad reported 126 cases, Jamshoro 33, Sanghar and Sujawal 30 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Badin 18, Sukkur and Tharparkr 15 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Umarkot 12, Shikarpur 11, Dadu 10, Larkana and Tando Allahyar nine each, Tando Muhammad Khan seven, Jacobabad and Khairpur four each, Kashmore three, and Naushero Feroze and Thatta one each.

