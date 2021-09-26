Workshop held

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi in collaboration with the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PMA) held a workshop titled "Basic Life Support".

The workshop offered training to doctors, healthcare professionals and other associated persons in connection with the subject. A large number of people associated with the sector attended the workshop.

On the occasion, Dr Saqib Ansari, head of Alkhidmat's healthcare said that the concept of first aid training on grassroots level is to provide the first-hand information interaction with qualified professionals. He said that the training was offered across the world with the support of the respective governments.

He said that Alkhidmat and the PIMA are working jointly to offer training to masses, particularly youth. He urged the participants to become master-trainers and teach to others what they learn at the training workshop.

Trainer Sarfarz Hussain Jaffery also shed light on the importance of the first aid training.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021