ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Electoral reforms

S. Faiq Husain 26 Sep 2021

This is a matter of great satisfaction that Imran Khan's government has taken a bold step to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the forthcoming general elections. Certainly, it would help in controlling rigging in the elections. It is also obvious that introduction of EVMs will not find favour with the opposition parties for some obvious reasons. It is strongly proposed that before the general elections, these machines must be tried and tested during different local elections to judge their operational performance.

I have a question in this regard. What about the electoral prospects of honest and sincere people, which is the basic issue at present?

S. Faiq Husain (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan EVMs electoral reforms Electronic Voting machines

S. Faiq Husain

Comments

Comments are closed.

Electoral reforms

Rules notified: Only 5 mobile devices can be imported for personal use in a year

5G technology: Strategic plan, roadmap being readied: Amin

TY2021: FBR receives over 1m IT returns so far

UN agency warns of ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan

Civil Servants Rules: Major penalty of demotion can be subject to maximum of three years: SC

Taliban hang bodies of four kidnappers

At UN, Pakistan hits back at Indian claims, reiterates Kashmir not 'internal matter'

Qureshi briefs UNGA president, UN secretary general about India's human rights violations

ADB’s IED takes a dim view of REDSI programme

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

Read more stories