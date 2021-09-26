Electoral reforms

This is a matter of great satisfaction that Imran Khan's government has taken a bold step to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the forthcoming general elections. Certainly, it would help in controlling rigging in the elections. It is also obvious that introduction of EVMs will not find favour with the opposition parties for some obvious reasons. It is strongly proposed that before the general elections, these machines must be tried and tested during different local elections to judge their operational performance.

I have a question in this regard. What about the electoral prospects of honest and sincere people, which is the basic issue at present?

S. Faiq Husain (Karachi)

