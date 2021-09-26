'Govt has left no stone unturned' to control media: Marri

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians(PPP-P) and the member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has left no stone unturned to control the media in the country.

"He (Imran Khan) is a "compulsive liar" and has spoken another lie regarding media freedom in the country," she said.

The PPP leader claimed in a statement, on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who fooled the people by telling "frequent lies", was now making masses cry over record inflation and unemployment in the country.

She said, "Pakistani people could no longer tolerate this "clown" Prime Minister. A statement of "selected" Imran Khan on linking the Pashtun nation with the Taliban is very regrettable and such statements were causing great embarrassment for the entire nation globally."

She said that Pakistani people have also been fed up with the "shocking and nonsense" statements of the "selected" Prime Minister, and the masses are also screaming in agony and anguish over the growing rate of unemployment and price hike in daily edible items.

