Pakistan

Sanaullah criticises PTI govt for 'harming' economy

Recorder Report 26 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan slammed the PTI-led government for pushing the country towards destruction economically. Talking to media, here Saturday, he said it was a pity that the country was economically going downhill, while the government was busy filing bogus cases against the opposition leaders.

He further said the country's foreign policy is also failure apart from inaptness on domestic front by the current government. The PML-N leader urged the people as well as political parties to take to streets to save the country from further destruction. He said soaring inflation has rendered lives of the people who are finding it difficult to make their both ends meet. He said the prices of medicines have increased 200-percent while essential items are out reach of the people.

He said the PTI people would not be able to face the people in the next general elections. They (PTI leaders) will have to face the wrath of masses. So much so that they will not be able to run their election campaigns, he said Answering a question, he accused the PTI government of 'rigging' the Cantonment Board (CB) elections but despite that it failed to win the elections. To another query, he said it seems that the PTI government would not hold the Local Bodies elections.

economy PMLN Rana Sanaullah Khan PMLN Punjab president PTI led government

