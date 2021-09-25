ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Sep 25, 2021
Pakistan will continue to work with SCO to advance shared objectives of stability in region: CJCSC

BR Web Desk 25 Sep 2021

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has said that Pakistan will continue to work with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Inter-Services Publis Relations (ISPR) said that the CJCSC attended a meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of SCO member states in Russia, Aaj News reported.

During the meeting, activities of "transnational terrorist organisations in various regions of the world" were discussed, ISPR said. The meeting also discussed the international and regional geopolitical environment.

On Afghanistan, General Raza said that peace in the war-torn country is a collective responsibility and the whole region will be its biggest beneficiary.

SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan

The CJCSC highlighted the contributions of the armed forces of Pakistan towards global peace and the sacrifices made by the country in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan will continue to work with the SCO to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond, General Raza stated.

He also held meetings with Russian Chief of General Staff General Valery V. Gerasimov and the Chief of Joint Staff of the Peoples Liberation Army General Li Zuocheng. The CJCSC said that Pakistan believes that a meaningful and long-term strategic relationship can be developed with Moscow and Beijing through enhanced cooperation.

General Raza is currently on a visit to Russia to witness Exercise Peace Mission-2021 under the ambit of the SCO.

