ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with top civil and military leadership visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Friday where they were briefed over recent developments in Afghanistan.

According to details, the prime minister was accompanied by three services’ chiefs, federal ministers and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan.

DG ISI Major General Faiz Hameed welcomed the delegation at the spy agency’s headquarters as they were briefed over the recent developments in Afghanistan.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister appreciated the diligent efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

The PM has made multiple visits to ISI headquarters during the ongoing year. In the last such visit, he chaired a meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee there which was attended by heads of intelligence agencies, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and senior members of the federal cabinet.

“Those accompanied the prime minister in the meeting included Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasid,” a handout issued regarding the meeting said.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on enhancing intelligence cooperation as he expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee.