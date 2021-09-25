PAPA to provide safe drinking water to 1.5m people by Dec

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while inaugurating three more filtration plants completed by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, said that as soon as the Punjab government would provide funds, the restoration of filtration plants of WASA and district governments will begin. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) in collaboration with the NGOs will provide safe drinking water to 1.5 million people by December 2021.

According to the details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated water filtration plants at Judicial Colony Lahore, the central office of TEVTA Lahore, that have been completed by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in collaboration with welfare organisation Muslim Hands. Another water filtration plant was inaugurated at Rehmat eye hospital Township Lahore that has been completed by Aab-e-Pak Authority under the supervision of Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmed. Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Lakht Hussain of Muslim Hands, Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman and others were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was fulfilling its promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. He said that by December this year, 1500 water filtration plants of PAPA would be completed in Punjab through which clean drinking water would be provided to about 8 million people. Meanwhile, at the same time 7 million people will also get clean drinking water with the help of NGOs, adding that filtration plants were being set up in cities and villages across Punjab without any political discrimination.

Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique said that non availability of clean drinking water was a long lasting issue at TEVTA Secretariat which is now resolved due to Governor Punjab and Muslim Hands. We are thankful to Muslim Hands and Aab-e-Pak Authority in this regard.

