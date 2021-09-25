ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAPA to provide safe drinking water to 1.5m people by Dec

Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while inaugurating three more filtration plants completed by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, said that as soon as the Punjab government would provide funds, the restoration of filtration plants of WASA and district governments will begin. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) in collaboration with the NGOs will provide safe drinking water to 1.5 million people by December 2021.

According to the details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated water filtration plants at Judicial Colony Lahore, the central office of TEVTA Lahore, that have been completed by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in collaboration with welfare organisation Muslim Hands. Another water filtration plant was inaugurated at Rehmat eye hospital Township Lahore that has been completed by Aab-e-Pak Authority under the supervision of Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmed. Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Lakht Hussain of Muslim Hands, Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman and others were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was fulfilling its promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. He said that by December this year, 1500 water filtration plants of PAPA would be completed in Punjab through which clean drinking water would be provided to about 8 million people. Meanwhile, at the same time 7 million people will also get clean drinking water with the help of NGOs, adding that filtration plants were being set up in cities and villages across Punjab without any political discrimination.

Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique said that non availability of clean drinking water was a long lasting issue at TEVTA Secretariat which is now resolved due to Governor Punjab and Muslim Hands. We are thankful to Muslim Hands and Aab-e-Pak Authority in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Punjab government TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique PAPA

Comments

Comments are closed.

PAPA to provide safe drinking water to 1.5m people by Dec

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

NPPMCL privatization: Debt structure to be aligned through debt-financing from banks: minister

Eligible depositors: DPC enhances guarantee amount to Rs0.5m

Rising CAD a big concern: RD will be imposed on EVs, raised on other imported cars

Sindh expresses reservations on approval of ‘one-sided’ IGCEP by CCI

Nepra approves IGCEP 2021-30

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade now in PKR: FBR

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

PM launches digital media development programme for youth

Read more stories