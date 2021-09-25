ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tax evasion in tobacco sector continues unabated

Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The country's tobacco sector is plagued with tax evasion and an estimated Rs 80 billion are evaded annually due to illegal tobacco trade. Tax evasion at Green Leaf Threshing (GLT) stage is evident from the fact that as per estimates, there is an alarming gap between tobacco produced and tobacco used in declared cigarette manufacturing.

The SRO 1149 authorizes the FBR to appoint an Inland Revenue Officer to oversee threshing plants, who will monitor and verify tax receipts, along with tobacco processing, storage and waste. GLT plants are also required to submit details of daily threshing, storage, waste, tobacco supply and applicable levies to the commissioner.

Experts believe that if the government manages to ensure implementation of GLT monitoring in its true spirits, it can deliver results as it is much easier to monitor 10 GLT plants than it is to monitor approximately 2,000,000 retailers nationwide.

An industry expert said that there are only 10 GLT plants in the country. Placing diligent officers at GLT premises and accounting all the processing can uproot the tax evasion in the sector. He added that FTOs findings indicate that there is a clear loophole in the mechanism drawn in SRO 1149 and its implementation.

It may be noted that in 2018, when the government decided to increase GLT tax to Rs300/kg in the mini-budget to further increase the cost of tax evasion for the illicit manufacturers, a committee was formed under Speaker Asad Qaiser, including senators, senior federal and provincial ministers to evaluate the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser FBR tax evasion tobacco sector GLT tax

Comments

Comments are closed.

Tax evasion in tobacco sector continues unabated

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

NPPMCL privatization: Debt structure to be aligned through debt-financing from banks: minister

Eligible depositors: DPC enhances guarantee amount to Rs0.5m

Rising CAD a big concern: RD will be imposed on EVs, raised on other imported cars

Sindh expresses reservations on approval of ‘one-sided’ IGCEP by CCI

Nepra approves IGCEP 2021-30

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade now in PKR: FBR

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

PM launches digital media development programme for youth

Read more stories