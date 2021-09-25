25 NUST students selected for Millennium Fellowship Class of 2021

ISLAMABAD: Fetching more recognition to the university, as many as 25 students of NUST have earned the honour of being selected for the prestigious Millennium Fellowship for the Class of 2021.

The Millennium Fellowship was launched in the Year 2018 by United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) and Millennium Campus Network to convene, challenge and celebrate student leadership for UN goals.

The Class of 2021 has been chosen from a record 25,501 candidates from all over the world, while NUST is being selected as a cohort for the third time in a row since 2018. During the course of programme, the students will be engaged in different projects collectively advancing all 17 SDGs and the UNAI ideals.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021