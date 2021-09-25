NTDC appoints deputy manager on '3-time higher post'

LAHORE: National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) Board of Directors (BoD) has appointed a deputy manager on a three times higher post. According to a notification issued on September 23, 2021 - copy available with Business Recorder - the NTDC BoD has unanimously resolved and approved to assign the look after charge for the post of General Manager (HR) NTDC to Dr Naveed Ahmad Faraz, Deputy Manager (Career Management) NTDC purely on temporary basis with immediate effect till further orders in addition to his own duties.

Reliable sources said the General Manager HR was forced to resign in recent past and his resignation was accepted by the competent authority on 9th of September 2021 (Copy available with Business Recorder). He was appointed a year back on 14th March 2020 for the said post for a period of three years (Copy of appointment letter available with BR).

Meanwhile, instead of advertising for appointment, the Board has assigned additional charge to a junior officer. Sources have pointed out that the post should have been given to one of the Technical GMs, which are eight in number as additional charge/duty.

They said the KE-centric BoD was apprehending that a new appointment might have been resisting to their orders; therefore, they have extended a look after charge to a junior officer. So much so, they added, the BoD has avoided giving the charge of GM office to the next senior HR or Admin officer of NTDC despite presence of nine senior officers in the NTDC.

