ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NTDC appoints deputy manager on '3-time higher post'

LAHORE: National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) Board of Directors (BoD) has appointed a deputy manager...
Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

LAHORE: National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) Board of Directors (BoD) has appointed a deputy manager on a three times higher post. According to a notification issued on September 23, 2021 - copy available with Business Recorder - the NTDC BoD has unanimously resolved and approved to assign the look after charge for the post of General Manager (HR) NTDC to Dr Naveed Ahmad Faraz, Deputy Manager (Career Management) NTDC purely on temporary basis with immediate effect till further orders in addition to his own duties.

Reliable sources said the General Manager HR was forced to resign in recent past and his resignation was accepted by the competent authority on 9th of September 2021 (Copy available with Business Recorder). He was appointed a year back on 14th March 2020 for the said post for a period of three years (Copy of appointment letter available with BR).

Meanwhile, instead of advertising for appointment, the Board has assigned additional charge to a junior officer. Sources have pointed out that the post should have been given to one of the Technical GMs, which are eight in number as additional charge/duty.

They said the KE-centric BoD was apprehending that a new appointment might have been resisting to their orders; therefore, they have extended a look after charge to a junior officer. So much so, they added, the BoD has avoided giving the charge of GM office to the next senior HR or Admin officer of NTDC despite presence of nine senior officers in the NTDC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KE NTDC BoD Dr Naveed Ahmad Faraz

Comments

Comments are closed.

NTDC appoints deputy manager on '3-time higher post'

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

NPPMCL privatization: Debt structure to be aligned through debt-financing from banks: minister

Eligible depositors: DPC enhances guarantee amount to Rs0.5m

Rising CAD a big concern: RD will be imposed on EVs, raised on other imported cars

Sindh expresses reservations on approval of ‘one-sided’ IGCEP by CCI

Nepra approves IGCEP 2021-30

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade now in PKR: FBR

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

PM launches digital media development programme for youth

Read more stories