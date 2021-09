KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (September 24, 2021).

============================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================================== As on: 24-09-2021 ============================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================================== ASDA Sec. Surmawala Sec. Balochistan Glass 40,000 16.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 16.45 Zafar Sec. BMA Capital Crescent Textile 41,427 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 41,427 18.00 Punjab Capital Sec. BMA Capital Ghani Global Glass 100,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 26.00 Insight Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. P.N.S.C. 346,000 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 346,000 75.00 Axis Global MRA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 8,500 16.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 16.20 ASDA Sec. Surmawala Sec. Yousuf Weaving 60,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 10.00 ============================================================================================================== Total Turnover 595,927 ==============================================================================================================

