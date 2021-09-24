ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold: China markets buzz as buyers seek cover from Evergrande risks

  • India jewellers stock up for wedding, festival season
  • China's jewellery consumption could rebound 43% y-o-y: analyst
  • China premiums rise to $7-$12/oz
  • Low coronavirus cases could spur festival rush in India: dealer
Reuters Updated 24 Sep 2021

Physical gold demand in top consumer China rose this week as buyers sought cover from the potential fallout of the Evergrande crisis coupled with factors including a seasonal pick-up in activity.

In China, premiums rose to $7-$12 per ounce over global benchmark prices, from $5-$9 last week.

"The Evergrande debacle has caused investors to move into gold and shift gear to capital preservation," said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS, adding Chinese imports could "increase drastically this month".

Concerns over a collapse of the property developer have driven a rebound in benchmark spot rates

"People like to invest some gold as a safe-haven in China," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals, adding a firmer yuan versus the dollar also helped.

A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Chinese demand has been tepid overall for most of 2021, keeping prices swinging between discounts to small premiums.

Gold gains as Evergrande fears sour risk appetite, dollar slips

Yiyi Gao, senior analyst at Metals Focus, forecast jewellery consumption to rebound 43% year-on-year and investment demand, by 33%.

"Although we expect major COVID-19 outbreaks to be avoided and consumer sentiment to remain relatively healthy, H1's pre-emptive buying will weigh on demand in the second half."

Activity in India got a fillip from lower prices, with premiums unchanged at $3 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies.

A Mumbai-based dealer with a private gold importing bank said jewellers were increasing purchases in anticipation of good retail demand during upcoming festivals.

The December quarter, with its weddings and the Dhanteras and Diwali festivals, usually accounts for about a third of India's gold sales.

"We might see a surge in demand during festivals if coronavirus cases remain low," said a New Delhi-based bullion dealer.

Premiums were unchanged at $1.20-$1.60 in Singapore.

Demand for gold and silver has increased, given a recent fall in domestic prices, said Vincent Tie, sales manager at dealer Silver Bullion.

Gold Prices Asia Gold Physical gold demand gold producer

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Gold: China markets buzz as buyers seek cover from Evergrande risks

FM Qureshi calls for making UNSC more effective, transparent

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

Punjab suspends two health officials over Nawaz Sharif's fake vaccination

KSE-100 falls to an over four-month low, decreases for 6th successive session

Rupee edges near all-time low against the dollar

Pakistan’s NLC commences TIR operations for Turkey, Azerbaijan

Australia's Khawaja sees double standards in Pakistan pull-outs

Pakistan tendering to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Gangster among three killed in Delhi courtroom shootout

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

Read more stories