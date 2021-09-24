ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
Covid-19 positivity ratio jumps to 4.9pc

Abdul Rasheed Azad 24 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 positivity ratio, Thursday, once again has witnessed a spike as it jumped from 4.56 percent to 4.9 percent as the country detected 2,357 fresh Covid-19 cases after 48,149 tests were conducted.

According to Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) following the emergence of 2,357 fresh Covid-198 cases, the national tally has reached 1,232,595.

Countrywide 56 fresh Covid-19 deaths were also reported taking the nationwide death toll to 27,432 since the pandemic outbreak.

Moreover 2,688 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease taking the national tally of recoveries to 1,143,605 since the pandemic outbreak.

The nationwide active Covid-19 cases tally has dropped to 61,558, the NCOC data revealed.

Meanwhile, First Lady Samina Alvi was also tested positive for Covid-19.

She tweeted,“I was tested positive for Covid, day before. I have a little bit of weakness but Alhamdulillah doing well otherwise. Request all to keep me in your prayers please. Thank you”. Out of 58 Covid-19 patients who died during the past 24 hours, 55 of them were under treatment in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities of which 20 died on ventilators in hospitals and three died at home quarantines.

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of 48,151 nationwide Covid-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 15,395 tests were conducted in Punjab, 14,751 tests in Sindh, 11,962 test in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,349 tests in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 609 in Balochistan, 415 Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 670 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

There were 4,561 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

