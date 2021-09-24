ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy resigns over expulsions to Haiti from Texas camp

Reuters 24 Sep 2021

CIUDAD ACUNA: The US envoy to Haiti dramatically resigned on Thursday in a letter that excoriated Washington for deporting hundreds of migrants to the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation from a border camp in recent days.

The resignation was confirmed by a senior official at the U.S. State Department.

“I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants,” Daniel Foote said in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that circulated publicly on Thursday.

Foote, a career diplomat named in July as special envoy to Haiti, said conditions in the country were so bad that U.S. officials were confined to secure compounds. He said the “collapsed state” was unable to support the infusion of returning migrants.

His resignation follows growing pressure on the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden from the United Nations and fellow Democrats over the treatment of Haitians in a migrant camp in Texas near the Mexican border.

As many as 14,000 people gathered in the camp last week, with the population now reduced to less than half by expulsion flights and detentions. Others have left the dusty riverbank for Mexico to avoid being sent home. Images of U.S. border guards on horseback using long reins to whip at Black asylum seekers at the weekend caused outrage within the White House and from rights groups.

Joe Biden UNITED NATIONS US envoy Antony Blinken

Comments

Comments are closed.

US envoy resigns over expulsions to Haiti from Texas camp

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation to stay higher

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories