CBOT corn may test resistance at $5.28

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may test a resistance at $5.28 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.32-3/4 to $5.37-1/4 range.

Following the rise on Wednesday, the bounce from the Sept. 10 low of $4.97-1/2 is presumed to have continued.

Driven by a wave c, the bounce may extend into $5.28 to $5.37-1/4 range.

Support is at $5.22, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.12-3/4 to $5.18-1/2 range.

