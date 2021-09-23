ANL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.28%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
FFBL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.32%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
GGGL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.84%)
GGL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
JSCL 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.41%)
KAPCO 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MDTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.85%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.31%)
NETSOL 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.65%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
PIBTL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
POWER 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.6%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.77%)
TELE 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.54%)
TRG 171.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.06%)
UNITY 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
WTL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.04%)
BR100 4,822 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0%)
BR30 23,602 Increased By ▲ 125.54 (0.53%)
KSE100 45,858 Increased By ▲ 260.5 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bank of England on guard against spiking inflation

  • The British central bank's monetary policy committee is likely to keep its key rate at a record-low 0.1 percent
AFP 23 Sep 2021

LONDON: The Bank of England is expected to stay the course on interest rates and stimulus on Thursday, despite soaring inflation and fears of runaway domestic energy costs.

The British central bank's monetary policy committee is likely to keep its key rate at a record-low 0.1 percent.

Annual inflation surged in August to a nine-year high of 3.2 percent after the pandemic-hit economy reopened.

Policymakers will be mindful of Britain's flat recovery, and the impact of the end of the government's furlough jobs support scheme next week.

The recovery slowed sharply in July, as rising coronavirus cases and supply shortages offset a further lifting of lockdown restrictions.

"Recent downside news on economic activity will counterbalance the upside news on inflation," said Pantheon Macro analyst Samuel Tombs, predicting no change in policy from the BoE.

The British central bank has warned that inflation could soon strike 4.0 percent -- double its target -- impacted by a global supply crunch that was sparked by the pandemic.

Yet the BoE argues that high inflation will be temporary, echoing the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Wholesale gas prices, however, have soared this week to a record high, sparking fears of rocketing energy bills as demand peaks during the cold northern hemisphere winter.

The UK economy rebounded 4.8 percent in the second quarter, but grew by an anaemic 0.1 percent in July.

On Wednesday, the US Fed said that while increasing Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economic recovery, it may be ready to "soon" start removing stimulus.

The economy has healed to the point that the central bank may slow the pace of its massive monthly bond purchases "if progress continues broadly as expected", the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement after concluding its two-day meeting.

Bank of England

Comments

1000 characters

Bank of England on guard against spiking inflation

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories