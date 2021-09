Rs1.1m fines imposed on motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued 7,392 tickets to motorcyclists and imposed fines of Rs 1.1 million during last one week over major violations on roads. The ITP police also impounded 471 bikes.

A total of 6,075 motorcyclists were fined for not using helmets during riding bikes.

Moreover, 127 motorcyclists were fined over lane violation, 155 for not having number plates, 149 for violating one-way, 438 over risky driving, and 50 for involvement in one-wheelie.

