PM gives tips to team players

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the national cricket team to become a strong team through hard work as the hopes of the entire nation rest on their shoulders.

He said this while talking to the Pakistan cricket team, which met him on Wednesday.

The premier also gave cricket tips to the players.

The prime minister also shared his cricket career experiences with the players and stated one can change his destiny with effort and hard work.

He said that the cricket team has to play for the team and the nation as the eyes of the whole nation are on them

The whole nation wants to see the country’s team to succeed.

You are the representative and ambassador of Pakistan in the world, the prime minister said adding that there is no shortage of talent in the country.

The whole world recognises the talent of Pakistanis.

When you step on the field, you should have confidence and a winning spirit.

The team that plays to avoid defeat never wins, he said.

The prime minister said that he had introduced attacking technique in cricket and stated that one can learn a lot from defeat.

He said that there would be no successful person that had not been a loser in life.

Man corrects his mistakes by doing assessing his mistakes, the prime minister said, adding that the team should learn to enjoy pressure instead of worrying about it.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Senator Faisal Javed, and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja.

PCB Imran Khan Pakistan cricket team Ramiz Raja

