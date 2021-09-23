ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
Pakistan

Dairy products processing: Dutch Counsellor seeks UVAS collaboration

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Dutch Commercial Counsellor Paul Ederer and multinational company Trouw Nutrition team visited the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed here Wednesday.

The Dutch Counsellor desired collaboration with the UVAS in the areas of dairy related products (cheese & yogurt) processing, food safety & food security during the meeting with Prof Nasim and senior professors.

Sundas Munawwar from the Dutch Embassy, Islamabad, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology UVAS Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman and faculty members from Animal Nutrition Department and from Food Science and Human Nutrition Department were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim briefed Paul Ederer regarding UVAS strong liaison and working relations with different Dutch institutions/organization for the strengthen livestock sector, dairy and poultry sectors of Pakistan. He said many of UVAS faculty members got degrees from Netherland institutions in the areas of animal nutrition, food safety and food security and won different research projects from Dutch organizations. He also spoke about NEDAP system for ‘Precision dairy farming’ which is economical at dairy farms for using the technologies as dairy farm management strategies and beneficial over conventional methods.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad showed a video documentary of UVAS to the delegation to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Nutreco/Trouw Nutrition offered collaboration with UVAS regarding research & sustainability with first step of offering free services of NUTRIOPT a nutritional database software which will using for the food and feed analysis.

Prof Dr Anjum Khalique spoke about UVAS state-of-the-art laboratories for research on food, feed analysis and especially in the production of dairy related items like cheese, flavored milk, butter & lubbon.

Prof Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman stressed on short-term training programmes of veterinary education and research.

