Urs of Bhittai inaugurated

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

HYDERABAD: Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Fayez Ali Butt, Parliamentary Secretary Heer Soho, Secretary Auqaf Bakhsh Ali Mehr, and Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah jointly inaugurated the celebrations of Annual 278th Urs of Great Sufi Mystic and Poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai at Bhitshah.

It is to be noted that the official celebrations of Urs have been cancelled to curb the spread of Corona epidemic while the Government announced public holiday in Sindh on the occasion of Urs.

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh Fayez Butt while talking to media said Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai is a spiritual leader who has taught peace and brotherhood and humanity to the world including Sindh. Due to COVID-19, the celebrations of Urs had been cancelled officially.

He said that propaganda was being spread against the PPP in Sindh and federal government has made peoples life miserable. He said that the federal government, which had leveled allegations of corruption on Sindh Government, should concentrate the governance in other three provinces where they formed the Governments. Are they probably doing everything right there? He inquired!

While replying a question he said that the Auqaf Department was setting up special boards to regularize the employees and pay them monthly salaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

