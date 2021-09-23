TPL Insurance MediQ to digitize healthcare for customers

Karachi: TPL Insurance, Pakistan’s leading Insurtech, has entered into a strategic partnership with MediQ, Pakistan’s first virtual hospital.

As per MoU, the partnership provides complete online healthcare solutions to TPLInsurance customers.

In line with TPL Insurance’s vision to disrupt existing insurance landscape in Pakistan and offer premium insurance service to its customers through digital medium, both companies aim to create a healthcare ecosystem for Pakistani consumers on the TPL Insurance’s lifestyle mobile app.

Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO, TPL Insurance has said that being Pakistan’s leading Insurtech, TPL Insurance continually utilizes their digital paradigm to disrupt the insurance industry. Partnership with MediQ will further expand the scope of our customer-centric initiatives while offering comprehensive and hassle-free digital healthcare services, he added.

CEO MediQ, Saira Siddiqui, through this ecosystem, MediQ determined to offer quality virtual health services to TPL Insurance customers.

