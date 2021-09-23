Shahzad Paracha elected PSMA chief

KARACHI: Shahzad Mushtaq Paracha has been elected Chairman Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) for the year 2021-22.

Annual Election of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association was held according to Rules of Trade Organization 2013 to elect the new members of Managing Committee and Office Bearers for the year 2021-2022. The newly-elected unopposed office-bearers are Shahzad Mushtaq Paracha of Paracha Soap & Chemical Industries (Pvt) Limited, Faisalabad as Chairman, M Shoaib Sethi of Khatoon Industries (Pvt) Limited, Gujranwala as Senior Vice Chairman & Tariq Zakaria of A K Industries, Karachi as Vice Chairman.

Syed Anwer Suhail Razvi, Sh Muhammad Ilyas, Sheikh Iftikhar Anwer Sethi, Shahzad Mushtaq Paracha, M Ali Zia and Zafar Mahmood are six newly-elected unopposed Members of Managing Committee.

