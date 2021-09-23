Markets
23 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 22, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
721,865,838 416,913,284 21,364,075,927 12,460,309,983
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 3,074,500,206 (1,917,316,226) 1,157,183,980
Local Individuals 18,890,011,439 (19,439,819,274) (549,807,835)
Local Corporates 9,978,761,106 (10,586,137,250) (607,376,145)
===============================================================================
