KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 22, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 721,865,838 416,913,284 21,364,075,927 12,460,309,983 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 3,074,500,206 (1,917,316,226) 1,157,183,980 Local Individuals 18,890,011,439 (19,439,819,274) (549,807,835) Local Corporates 9,978,761,106 (10,586,137,250) (607,376,145) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021