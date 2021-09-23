Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
23 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Roshan 22.09.2021 12:00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Packages Ltd Wednesday Noon. for the period ended Progress
June 30, 2021
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.