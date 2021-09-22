ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
Suzuki Pakistan celebrates success of My Suzuki My Story Season 2

Sponsored Content 22 Sep 2021

My Suzuki My Story Season 2 by Suzuki Pakistan came to its conclusion at a closing ceremony in Lahore on September 17.

Shafaat Ali, a renowned artist, hosted the event, which proceeded with speeches from Aamir Shaffi, Functional Head Marketing and Sales, and Masafumi Harano, MD Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.

Later on, there was a Q&A session with the winning participants, host and Ghulam Hussain Agha, General Manager Marketing, followed by revelation of the grand prizes.

Suzuki Pakistan’s management announced the winners of MSMS Season 2, a surprising tie for the first place. Suzuki Pakistan management decided to announce two winners.

1st Prize - All new Alto winners are Abdul Basit and Qadeer Gillani

2nd Prize - Gixxer winner is Rida Haider

3rd Prize - GR 150 winner is Zohaib Tariq

4th Prize - GS 150 winner is Omar A. Aziz

5th Prize - GD 11 winner is Hyder Hothi

My Suzuki My Story is a digital engagement campaign that brings the brand and customer closer, a platform that’s for the audience to speak their minds about Suzuki, a culmination of good lived memories with the brand in sight.

With the success of season 2, Suzuki Pakistan became the first automobile brand in Pakistan to have created a sustainable digital platform which is completely based on user-generated content. As a result, they achieved overwhelming response in form of active participation from the audience.

With MSMS season 1 and 2 embedding their names in the audience’s heart, Suzuki is now all set to launch My Suzuki My Story Season 3 soon.

