KSE-100 loses over 1,200 points in intra-day trading amid heavy selling pressure

The KSE-100 Index took a battering on Wednesday, losing over 1,200 points for a fall of 2.6% in intra-day trading before recovering slightly with an hour left in the session.

By 2:30pm, the KSE-100 had recovered but was still down over 700 points (1.5%) as market participants reacted to negative triggers including the interest-rate hike by 25 basis points, worsening trade and current account deficits as well as taking a cue from regional markets that reacted to the Evergrande issue.

At 2:30 pm, the index was hovering around the 45,300 level after starting the day at over 46,000.

The fall comes after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%. The KSE-100 suffered an over 500-point on Tuesday as well.

Market experts told Business Recorder that monetary policy tightening has had a negative effect on the index.

“Interest rate tightening leads to pressure in the market as the cost of borrowing increases,” said analysts.

Furthermore, volatility across regional and global equities especially in the backdrop of China’s real estate giant Evergrande's expected default also impacted the local market.

On the international front, traders await a crucial meeting of the US Federal Reserve, where it could announce a timetable to start tapering its vast monetary easing programme. That comes against the ever-present backdrop of spiking coronavirus infections and slowing global growth.

Analysts said that local investors are also cautious over upcoming talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Pakistan government expected to be held this month.

In addition, weakening of PKR against the USD has also left investors worried, over the rise in inflation concerns.

This is a developing story, and will be updated at market close