ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,670 Decreased By ▼ -338.81 (-0.74%)
KSE30 18,053 Decreased By ▼ -126.11 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
KSE-100 loses over 1,200 points in intra-day trading amid heavy selling pressure

  • Benchmark index reacts to triggers emanating from regional markets as well as interest-rate hike in Pakistan
Ali Ahmed 22 Sep 2021
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The KSE-100 Index took a battering on Wednesday, losing over 1,200 points for a fall of 2.6% in intra-day trading before recovering slightly with an hour left in the session.

By 2:30pm, the KSE-100 had recovered but was still down over 700 points (1.5%) as market participants reacted to negative triggers including the interest-rate hike by 25 basis points, worsening trade and current account deficits as well as taking a cue from regional markets that reacted to the Evergrande issue.

At 2:30 pm, the index was hovering around the 45,300 level after starting the day at over 46,000.

The fall comes after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%. The KSE-100 suffered an over 500-point on Tuesday as well.

KSE-100 ends 519 points lower after final-hour carnage

Market experts told Business Recorder that monetary policy tightening has had a negative effect on the index.

“Interest rate tightening leads to pressure in the market as the cost of borrowing increases,” said analysts.

Furthermore, volatility across regional and global equities especially in the backdrop of China’s real estate giant Evergrande's expected default also impacted the local market.

Pakistan's current account deficit swells to $1.48 billion in August

On the international front, traders await a crucial meeting of the US Federal Reserve, where it could announce a timetable to start tapering its vast monetary easing programme. That comes against the ever-present backdrop of spiking coronavirus infections and slowing global growth.

Asian investors soothed by Evergrande bond plan

Analysts said that local investors are also cautious over upcoming talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Pakistan government expected to be held this month.

In addition, weakening of PKR against the USD has also left investors worried, over the rise in inflation concerns.

This is a developing story, and will be updated at market close

