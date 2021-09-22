ANL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.92%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
BYCO 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.31%)
FCCL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.8%)
FNEL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.01%)
GGGL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.72%)
GGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.44%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.37%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.12%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.94%)
NETSOL 139.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.69%)
PACE 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-13.07%)
PAEL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.69%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.64%)
SNGP 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-5.18%)
TRG 167.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.64%)
UNITY 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.89%)
WTL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.8%)
BR100 4,788 Decreased By ▼ -69.79 (-1.44%)
BR30 23,308 Decreased By ▼ -557.39 (-2.34%)
KSE100 45,390 Decreased By ▼ -618.98 (-1.35%)
KSE30 17,904 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar near one-month high as Evergrande risks, Fed loom

  • The dollar index stood at 93.226 in early Asian trade, staying not far off Monday's one-month high of 93.455
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

TOKYO: The dollar held below a near one-month high on Wednesday as investors focused on two key risks -- a default by Chinese property developer Evergrande and the expected pace of US monetary policy tightening.

The dollar index stood at 93.226 in early Asian trade, staying not far off Monday's one-month high of 93.455.

The euro changed hands at $1.1725, having stabilised at a one-month low of $1.1700 on Monday.

The common currency dropped to a seven-month low of 127.93 yen, as the safe-haven Japanese currency was supported by the cautious mood.

The dollar traded at 109.165 yen, near the low end of its trading range since mid-August.

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy on hold later in the day.

"Due to worries about Evergrande, the market is still in risk-off mood, with both the dollar and the yen supported. My sense is the yen has been generally shorted by many players so there can be room for more short-covering," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan markets research at JP Morgan.

Evergrande, once China's top-selling property developer, is inching closer to a key deadline on Thursday when the firm is due to pay $83.5 million in interest relating to its March 2022 bond.

The bonds would be deemed in default if Evergrande fails to settle the interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.

Investors also look to how mainland Chinese markets will react when they will reopen on Wednesday after a four-day weekend.

Ahead of the onshore trading, the Chinese yuan was on the defensive at 6.4845 per dollar in the offshore trade, near one-month low of 6.4878 set on Monday.

Fed liftoff

Another major focus for the day is the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to drop more hints on its future policy path, including when to start tapering its bond buying and when to start raising interest rates.

There are rising expectations the central bank will signal it plans to start reducing its massive bond purchases in November if incoming data holds up.

The so-called "dot plot", which charts policymakers economic and rates projections, will attract attention for clues on when the Fed will hike its interest rates from the current near zero level.

"Perhaps tapering is already baked in. What will matter the most for the currency market is how dot-plots or comments from Powell will affect US rate expectations," said JP Morgan's Sasaki.

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar stood little changed, having pared the gains made on Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals won a tightly-contested election.

Cryptocurrencies were fragile, with bitcoin hitting a 1-1/2-month low of $39,573, having fallen more than 25% from its four-month peak hit just two weeks ago.

The digital currency last stood at $40,450 while ether dropped to $2,732, down more than 30% from a four-month peak hit earlier this month.

The United States on Tuesday unveiled sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in enabling illegal payments from ransomware attacks.

Yuan Dollar cryptocurrencies

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar near one-month high as Evergrande risks, Fed loom

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, name new envoy

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

Pak Re-Insurance Co Ltd: Pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares approved

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Read more stories