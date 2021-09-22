Ellahi Buksh elected BQATI President

KARACHI: Election for the term 2021-22 of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI), were held with the closing date, following candidates declared elected unopposed as Members of the Managing Committee.

Ellahi Buksh of M/s. M.A. Oils (Pvt.) Ltd, Karachi was elected as President; Shakil Ashfaq of M/s. Shujabad Agro Industries (Pvt) Ltd as a Senior Vice President; and Hussain Agha of Agha Steel Industries Limited as a Vice President.

The elected Managing Committee members included: Abdul Rasheed Janmohammad of M/s. Mapak Edible Oil (Pvt.) Ltd., Amin Dawood of M/s. Dawood Meat Company (Pvt.) Ltd., Noman Yakoob of M/s. Pakistan Synthetics Limited, Hussain Agha of M/s. Agha Steel Industries Limited and Ellahi Bukhsh of M/s. M.A Oils (Pvt.) Ltd.—PR

