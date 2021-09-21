ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.45%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.98%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.77%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.5%)
GGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.81%)
JSCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.85%)
NETSOL 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-4.23%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
POWER 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
PRL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-5.19%)
PTC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.85%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.72%)
TELE 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
TRG 170.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.34%)
WTL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By ▼ -77.5 (-1.56%)
BR30 23,841 Decreased By ▼ -582.06 (-2.38%)
KSE100 45,864 Decreased By ▼ -664.09 (-1.43%)
KSE30 18,109 Decreased By ▼ -313.31 (-1.7%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Australian shares recoup losses, end higher on energy boost

  • Energy stocks added nearly 1.5% - their best session in a week - as oil prices jumped on signs of US supply tightness
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by energy stocks, although gains were capped by weakness in global markets over fears of a potential debt default by China Evergrande Group.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, which dropped as much as 0.8% during the session, closed 0.4% higher at 7,273.8. The benchmark index had dropped more than 2% on Monday to record its worst day in seven months.

Energy stocks added nearly 1.5% - their best session in a week - as oil prices jumped on signs of US supply tightness.

Major oil and gas explorer Santos Ltd advanced 1.1%, while peer Woodside Petroleum closed 1.7% higher.

Heavyweight miners snapped a four-day losing streak and rose 0.3%, with world's largest miner BHP Group Ltd adding 0.6%.

Gold stocks, which fell in the last three sessions, gained even after bullion prices weakened.

Keeping gains in check were global worries that the impact of indebted developer China Evergrande could ripple across the world economy and markets.

Back home, the Australian central bank is concerned that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could slow the economy's recovery once lockdowns ease, although it still expects strong growth to resume next year.

AusNet Services Ltd soared nearly 10% to hit a record high, while APA Group touched an 18-month low.

APA Group made a revised bid of A$9.96 billion ($7.22 billion) for AusNet, intensifying a battle with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management to acquire the energy infrastructure firm.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed flat at 13,176.94.

