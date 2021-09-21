Markets
Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ falls
Australian shares are set to tumble on open on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street and global markets on fears that debt-ridden China's Evergrande may impact the pace of global economic growth.
The local share price index futures fell 1.4%, a 130.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark on Monday closed 2.1% lower at 7,248.2, marking its steepest drop since Feb. 26.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.42% to 13,178.6 in early trade.
