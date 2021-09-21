CBOT wheat may fall to $6.88-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat may fall to $6.88-3/4, as it has broken a support at $7.01-1/2 per bushel.

The next support will be at $6.88-3/4, a break below could open the way towards $6.77.

Even though the current move observes closely a set of projection levels based on the uptrend from $6.18-1/4, its relation to the uptrend looks really doubtful.

A break above $7.01-1/2, now a resistance, may lead to a gain at $7.16-1/2.

