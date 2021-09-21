ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

Recorder Report 21 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has requested the government to hold the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021, containing budgetary measures, in abeyance, as harsh legislation will destroy the economy, “irreversibly”.

On Monday, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, president FPCCI, termed the new ordinance “a conspiracy against the government” and conflicting Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s vision of due consultations with all the stakeholders before announcing any taxation measures.

He also expressed his fears that this may lead to agitation for being “grossly unfair”.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Maggo condemned the “human rights’ defying sweeping powers” to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and enabling it to disconnect mobile phone, electricity, and gas connections of the non-filers of income tax returns. It also empowers the NAB to open income tax cases as old as 20 years through accessing tax records through the NADRA, he added. The new amendment is called, “The Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021.”

Comments on Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

Maggo added that it was the FPCCI’s proposal to disconnect the connections of commercial and industrial non-filers; but, this ordinance does not take due and fair procedure of separation of executive and adjudication into account. The ordinance vaguely mentions under-assessed income tax filers and provides blanket discretionary powers to the income tax officers, he added.

Pointing out the challenges posed by mandatory online and digital payments, the FPCCI chief said that our economy runs on the sales made on post-dated cheques and credit is usually for two months and the businesses cannot comply with this condition in the new ordinance.

The FPCCI chief maintained that the ordinance contains budgetary measures and these cannot be taken without due consultation with the stakeholders and the ordinance has already come into force from September 15, 2021. The FPCCI considers this “anti-business and unfair”. Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, SVP FPCCI, pointed out the “conspicuous excesses” being permitted to the FBR under the amendment; and, observed that it will only open the door to “even more corruption” in the taxation system and result in an overwhelming increase in harassment of the business community.

The FPCCI deputy chief added that in the rest of the world, the governments are giving tax breaks and incentives to the SMEs to ward off the losses caused by the Covid-19; and, in Pakistan, the government is trying to reinvent the wheel and strangulate the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan.

Ordinance promulgated: Non-filers of tax returns to face strict actions

Haji Ghulam Ali, a former president of the FPCCI and a former senator as well, expressed his shock over the amendment and its potential to be misused against opponents. He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the FBR have “already created enough fearful and discouraging environment” that adding a further “harsh piece” of legislation will “destroy the economy irreversibly”.

He added that reopening the dead income tax cases of up to 20 years will not bring any more revenue in the government’s kitty. The FPCCI categorically demands to hold the ordinance in abeyance; until and unless all the stakeholders are consulted.

The FPCCI remains committed and available for dialogue and discussion for reforms in the taxation system and broadening of the tax base. The FPCCI reiterates that the taxation system can only be effectively reformed, if all the stakeholders are taken onboard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI FBR Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Shaukat Tarin Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

IHC upholds legality of Competition Act, CCP

Assets due from govt viz circular debt: Requirements contained in IFRS 9 waived off: SECP

Pandemic speeds innovation shift to Asia: UN

Six dead after gunman opens fire on Russian campus

England call off Pakistan tour

US to relax curbs for vaccinated travellers in November

England cricket team 'reluctantly' withdraws from tour to Pakistan

First hike in over 2 years: SBP raises key interest rate by 25 basis points

New Zealand team given security of the highest order: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories