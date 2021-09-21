ECP ready to hold LG elections in Sindh, high court told

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is ready to hold Local Government (LG) elections in Sindh but it is awaiting the requisite data from provincial government in this regard. This was stated by law officer of the ECP in Sindh High Court (SHC), which herd the petitions filed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others regarding the LG elections in Sindh.

The division bench of SHC headed by Chief Justice SHC asked from the representative of ECP about the measures ECP had taken for holding the LG elections in Sindh.

Abdullah Hanjrah, Senior Law Officer ECP informed Court that the tenure of LG Councils ended up on 30-8-2020 after that ECP issued Notification regarding Delimitation Officers & Appellate Authorities & asked the Sindh Government t to provide map, number of councils etc to carry out delimitation for holding LG Elections. But Sindh Government didn't provide the requisite data.

Therefore ECP issued Notices to Sindh Government and four meetings were held in this regard. Last month, a meeting held in ECP Secretariat was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by Advisor to Chief Minister on Law along with Chief Secretary and Secretary Local Government.

Representatives of Sindh Government were of the view that Sindh Government wanted to make amendments in LG Law for which 6 months are required and that Sindh Government had filed appeal U/A 154(7) and until it is decided, LG Elections couldn't held.

The Senior Law Officer further informed court that in addition to meetings ECP recently had written a letter to Chief Secretary to attend meeting on, which was attended by representatives of Sindh Government and after hearing the ECP reserved the Judgment. Law Officer submitted that ECP is ready to hold elections but for that purpose Sindh Government has to provide us requisite data.

Court took on record letter by ECP to Chief Secretary. Assistant Advocate General (AAG) requested time to go through letter and seek Instructions from provincial government .Thereafter H Court adjourned matter to October 12, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021